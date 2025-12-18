Boyfriend Loaned His Girlfriend $10,000 A Year Ago To Buy A Car, But Now She Said She Felt Blindsided When He Asked For The Full Amount Back

A loan is a loan, regardless of relationship.

This man loaned his girlfriend about $10000 for a car. A year later, she said she feels blindsided when he asked for the full amount back.

Read the full story below.

AITA for wanting my girlfriend to pay back money I loaned her? My girlfriend of 6 years hasn’t been paid back a loan. We have a good relationship, but recently have been facing one or two issues. We’ve also kind of realized our financial values are slightly different. She is a lot more generous with her money with gifts; money is shared around her family a lot more than mine. However, overall she finds it hard to save. I am the opposite, and I am more on the frugal side, similar to my family, and have been able to save a decent enough amount of money to try and buy my first house. Income-wise, we are also on somewhat different figures; I earn roughly 2–2.5x what she does.

This man trusted that his girlfriend would pay him back.

As for the issue with the loan, I have loaned her approx. 10k a little over a year ago to help her buy a car which she really wanted. She had also somewhat fallen on hard times and couldn’t have afforded the car without my loan. Fast forward to present. She’s been in a good job for the last 8 months; however, to me, it seems like she doesn’t have much intention of paying the loan back. When I initially loaned the money to her, I was very clear it was a loan and I would want the amount paid back at a later date, in which she enthusiastically agreed. Three years dating and planning a future together, I had the utmost trust in her.

But now she says she shouldn’t have to pay it back.

After bringing the subject up recently, she has been saying she has been “blindsided.” She thinks since we are planning a future together and our money will be pooled eventually, she shouldn’t have to pay it back. This has really led me to question the different financial values we have. I’m trying to figure out if I’m a jerk by still asking her to pay back the original amount which I loaned her a year ago? Extra info: The car is in my name, which is my security. I told her once she has paid me back, the car will be transferred into her name.

