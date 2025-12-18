Brother Spent His Entire Vacation Caring For His Nephews While His Sister Relaxed, So This Year He Set Boundaries To Make Sure Things Will Be Different

Some people take to parenting like ducks to water, but for others the transition to caring for infants 24/7 can be a bumpy ride.

It’s not just that they need you for everything, it’s the fact that they’re always there – even when you feel like you need a break, or simply need to take care of yourself for a moment.

But as a parent you have to persevere and put their wellbeing first, something that most parents accept and learn to work with.

However, unfortunately for the younger brother in this story, his sister is done with dealing with her kids while she’s on family vacations, and the responsibility seems to have fallen to him instead.

So he tries so build some boundaries, so he can enjoy his vacation too.

But that doesn’t go down well with his family. Read on to find out why.

AITA for saying I’ll be driving myself and paying for my own room on the upcoming family vacation so I won’t have to be a babysitter? I am a 23-year-old man, and I’ve been repeatedly stuck playing the part of helper and babysitter on family outings. I even had to move out of my parents’ house because I kept being forced to help watch my three nephews. Last year, we took a family vacation in summer to the coast. I rode along with my parents, and they paid for my hotel room. Only, I had to share that room with three rowdy boys because my sister and her husband wanted a room to themselves.

Uh-oh. Let’s see how the rest of the vacation turned out.

I was promised time to do my own things on the vacation. But instead I ended up having to help with these kids. I complained to everyone about it, and was reminded I was there for free. And then we pretty much just did only one thing I wanted to do. Which was tour an art gallery. I like doing this whenever I’m at the coast, but the kids find it boring.

So when this year’s trip came around, he tried to put some boundaries in place.

This year my parents have a beach trip planned for June, and they assumed I’d be riding along the same way as last year. But I refused. I said I’d be driving myself, and paying for my own hotel stay to have my own room. My parents were shocked, and tried to remind me of the cost. I said it was no worry. I’ve got a good job and a decent running car. I can more than afford it. That’s when the “Buts” started. I stated the previously listed things as why I’ll be driving myself and paying for myself. I want to be able to enjoy this vacation as an adult, and not be treated like a child like last year.

But his family really wasn’t respectful of his choices.

My parents told my sister, and she called to blow up at me that I’ll be ruining the vacation if I’m off doing my own thing while she has to wrangle her three boys. I ended up yelling at her that last year all she did was rope me into her mess. I didn’t really get to do much of anything I wanted to do. And I was treated like the bad guy for wanting to just go to an art gallery. I’m a grown man. I deserve my own vacation too.

Let’s see how things have gone down amongst the family since.

Now my sister is not speaking to me, and my parents are still trying to convince me to just ride with them to keep the peace. I’m still refusing, but the pressure is getting to me. Am I wrong for not giving in? I know they’ll have a pretty hard time when they won’t have another person there to help. AITA?

This guy’s sister chose to have three kids, and she needs to understand that her kids are her responsibility even if she’s on vacation.

This man, meanwhile, has not chosen to have children at this point, and therefore shouldn’t have to take responsibility for three children during his vacation time.

Sure this might make the vacation more difficult for his sister – but she should have thought about that before she chose to have children.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person agreed that his sister had no one to blame but herself.

While others encouraged him to back out of the family trip entirely, and do something for himself instead.

Meanwhile, this Redditor congratulated him for building, and maintaining firm boundaries.

It’s not fair.

