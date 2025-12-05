Cable Company Employee Makes Brownies From Fry Oil To Get Revenge On A Food Thief, But When The Quality Service Manager Steals One, She Ends Up Gagging In Front Of Everyone

There’s always that one coworker who thinks the office fridge is a free-for-all.

So, what would you do if someone kept stealing your food every night, no matter how many times you labeled it? Would you keep dealing with it? Or would you serve up an old prank recipe from the past?

In the following story, one cable company employee finds herself in this situation and decides to use a recipe from her days at Hooters. Here’s what happened.

Careful on what food you steal! Back in the early 2000s, I worked for Hooters as a manager. We had this old dude who was funny as ****. One day, he played a little prank. He made what looked like blondie or peanut butter squares, which were made from the flour that was filtered out of the fry oil. We filtered the oil every night. There was always a layer of cooked flour, and we would toss it out. Like clockwork, one person would grab one, take a bite, and then spit it out.

She wanted to recreate the Hooters peanut butter squares.

Fast forward 10 years. I am now working in sales/customer service at a large cable/internet company. We had about 300 people total in this office, and I worked second shift. There were maybe 50 people on this shift. Every night, someone would take my food. I wanted to teach them a lesson, first I tried to make brownies with laxative baked in, my roommates stopped me and said Why if the person gets really sick or harmed. They might fire you. So that’s when it hit me. The fry oil blondes! I went up to the store to get the things I needed to make Hooters-style wings. I think we made 30 or 40 wings that night in my little tabletop fryer. I let the oil cool a bit and started filtering it to make my blondies.

It wasn’t hard to find the food thief.

The next night I took them to work. My desk was close to the break room where the refrigerator was. Two hours in to my shift I found out who was the thief. It was one of the quality service managers. She was hacking and spitting all over the floor, demanding to know who tried to poison her. I could not control my laughter, but she saw me and went to my manager.

Even the manager thought it was funny.

He took me into an office and asked what I thought was funny, so I explained to him what I had done

He was trying to stay professional but cracked. After he found out it was not poison, and she had brought this on herself, he told me to go back to work. She was written up for taking someone else’s food. I told everyone what happened, and she left the company a few months later. Crazy, my food never got touched after that.

Wow! She must’ve been so embarrassed after that.

She handled that well. It was a harmless prank to teach a thief a lesson. What more could you ask for?

