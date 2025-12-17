Customer Complained That His Pizza Was Too Hot, So The Delivery Driver Accidentally Became Poster Child For The Speediest Delivery In Town

Delivery jobs come with odd moments, but some cross the line into truly bizarre.

One pizza delivery driver was left scratching her head when a customer complained about their pizza being delivered too quickly.

You’ll want to read on for this puzzling interaction.

Pizza too fast? Just heard yesterday that a customer I delivered to on Friday called to complain that his pizza was “too hot to eat” after I delivered it to him.

The manager could hardly believe a customer would complain about something like this.

My boss said it dumbstruck him momentarily, since the guy seemed to be sincere about it.

It did give him an idea for a great ad.

He repeated the complaint back to the guy, then told him that his complaint would be a perfect quote to use for advertising. Anyone ever hear some feedback like that after doing your job too well?

Well that’s a first.

Commenters got a kick out of this one.

Some people run out of things to get upset about so they have to start making up new ones.

Some customers are just too ridiculous to be real.

Too hot? Come on, dude.

Customers are just too much to deal with sometimes.

Some people just love to hear themselves complain.

