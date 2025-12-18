Customer Doesn’t Believe That His Pizza Delivery Order Is Fresh, So He Tells The Pizza Delivery Guy To Do Several Strange Things

If you ordered a pizza and had it delivered, would you simply take the pizza, or would you want proof that the pizza really just came out of the oven?

In this story, one pizza delivery guy shares what happened when a customer didn’t believe him when he said the pizza really had just come out of the oven.

Let’s see how the customer wanted the pizza delivery guy to prove it was actually fresh pizza.

Guy insisted I “prove” the pizza was hot so I get this delivery to a duplex around 9 p.m. This guy answers in a tank top, no shoes, clearly had a couple drinks. I hand him the box, he looks at me dead serious and goes, “how do I know this is fresh?” I tell him it just came out of the oven.

But that wasn’t a good enough answer.

He shakes his head, tells me I might be lying and I could’ve had this in my car for hours. Before I can respond he tells me to “hold it up” cause he wants to “see the steam.” It’s dark, we’re outside and now I’m lifting a pizza box toward the porch light.

But that still wasn’t good enough.

He stares at it, squints and then goes “hmm… blow on it.” I was caught off guard so I just… did it. I blew into the box. He finally nods and says, “alright. I’ll allow it” and hands me the cash. No tip either after all that!

How weird! And talk about all the germs he insisted on having the pizza guy breath onto his pizza. Yuck!

