Dad Hires Babysitter For His Kids So He Can Go On Dates With His New Girlfriend, But His Ex Isn’t Happy About It

AITA for getting a babysitter on my time with my kids? “I have 2 kids, who are 7 and 4. Been separated for almost a year and in the process of getting divorced. I get the kids Saturday and Sunday every week.

I’m dating again but my work schedule and my new girlfriend’s only overlap on the weekends, when I have the kids. My new routine to compromise on this is to go out on Saturday nights and hire a babysitter. I only go at dinnertime so the kids and I still spend the day together and they’re only up for a few hours with the sitter after I leave. I’m always back when they wake up.

My ex just found out about this and is mad that I didn’t tell her. She’s trying to put a clause in our custody arrangement that we have to offer the time to the other parent before hiring a babysitter. This was in the current agreement, but the agreement is not yet finalized and official and thus I do not need to follow it. I’m thinking now that this would affect me a lot more because I get the kids on the weekends and her weekends are free. The only time she gets a baby sitter is after school when she’s working, but I’m working too. I already get way less time with my kids than her because I have more commitments due to work and this will further imbalance it.

I’m going to refuse to sign the custody agreement with this clause and I’m not going to budge on the issue. AITA for refusing to let my ex have the kids on Saturday nights and for wanting to change the custody agreement for this? My girlfriend and I have work schedules that we can’t move around and our only overlapping time is Saturday nights. Telling me to move date night is completely unhelpful.”

