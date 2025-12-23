Delivery Driver Expected A Normal Tip, But The Customer Paid Her With Bananas Instead

Just when pizza delivery drivers think they’ve seen it all, there’s a wacky customer who throws a curve ball.

One such customer apologized he didn’t have cash, then handed the delivery driver a much stranger form of payment.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

The guy who tipped me in bananas. I swear I can’t make this up. Delivered a medium pepperoni, dude opens the door holding a bunch of bananas.

This customer didn’t even bat an eye before trying to hand her one.

Says he “ran out of cash” and hands me two bananas like it’s normal.

Defeated, the driver decided to save face.

I was too tired to argue so I just took them. Honestly pretty good bananas though.

At least this customer saved this driver a trip to the grocery store!

What did Reddit think?

Apparently some people use delivery drivers as a means to just get rid of their junk.

Random tips are usually a bit more acceptable when they come from a little kid.

Everyone has bad tipping moments, but good customers find a way to make up for it.

It’s wild when a food delivery driver gets tipped with… more food?

Sometimes arguing just isn’t worth the energy.

Fruits aren’t normally an acceptable form of currency, sir.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.