Delivery Driver Received A Tiny Tip On A Long Delivery, But A Little Girl’s Gratitude Ended Up Making His Whole Day

Delivery work isn’t always glamorous, but it does create tiny moments that stick with a person.

One delivery driver was disappointed after completing a long delivery for a measly tip.

But when he saw the joy he brought one little girl, suddenly the whole shift turned around.

Keep reading for the full story.

Hug from cute little girl because I delivered her pizza It was a 7-mile delivery. The order was $37.36, and they gave me a $2.64 tip. I gave the dad the food of four boxes. His hands were full, so he asked his 3-year-old daughter who was with him to close the door.

Here’s where the story took a more wholesome turn.

He walks away, and I stay to make sure she can close the door. But she runs out to me and yells in her little squeaking voice, “I don’t forget to hug you!” She hugs me, then runs back inside, closes the door, and screams, “Pizza!” That made up for the small $2.64 tip.

Well at least the little girl showed her gratitude!

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

There’s nothing quite as life affirming as a cute kid living their best life.

If there’s anyone who loves pizza, it’s kids!

Kids really bring the enthusiasm.

More people could stand to see the world like many kids do.

It’s small moments like this that help you see the beauty of life.

The tip may not have been great, but the memory definitely was.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.