Employee Finally Stood Up To A Horrible Supervisor, And Now She’s Bullying Her And Sabotaging Her Job

Imagine having a supervisor who is out to get you. You know for a fact she is snooping on your work, sabotaging your work, and looking for ways to make you look bad.

What would you do?

In this story, one woman is in this situation. She knows why the supervisor doesn’t like her, but she doesn’t know how to get her to leave her alone.

Let’s read the whole story.

I’m probably about to be written up for standing up to a supervisor in my store. I work 5 days a week, in the cash office and doing administrative duties for my retail store. The two days I’m off, someone else has to come in and do the job. This has mostly been a supervisor who used to have the admin job because she knows how to do it. Because she covers my two days off, she works it into her schedule. She also sometimes goes in and adjusts my schedule. She would take advantage of this, and make herself a schedule that was wonderful and make me a schedule that was horrible.

This does sound pretty horrible.

The last straw was the time she gave herself a four day weekend because it was her daughter’s birthday. Fine, I worked through the weekend. Then when it was supposed to be my days off, on Tuesday and Wednesday, she called out on both of those days. After just having a four day weekend. After this I told her it was not okay to schedule my days off without consulting me first. Well, she didn’t listen and again scheduled me for a Tuesday/Wednesday off instead of my normal days, so she could have the weekend.

The manager got involved.

I told her this was not okay. She got visibly upset, called my manager. What ended up happening was that the three of us had a sit down, and came to the conclusion that I at least have to have every other weekend off. We also decided that a new person will be trained to do admin backup, so the supervisor will not be involved anymore, because I had also mentioned the amount of time she spends in the office socializing with other employees and using my computer prevents me from getting my work done. The manager agreed that she should be spending more time on the floor handling customer facing issues.

The supervisor seems out to get her.

It seems as if she has taken this as a personal attack, because since this happened, I feel that I have been bullied at work. On the days I’m off, when the new person is in here, the supervisor comes in the office too. She claims that she has to be in the office because the new person doesn’t know how to do everything yet. However, she constantly nitpicks everything I’ve done during the week. She will send emails to my manager and supervisor and copy me on it, listing things I have actually done that she has sabotaged, or things that I haven’t done because I don’t know how to do it yet (I am scheduled to go for a training next month).

Example: I have been filing out an order log. The order log disappeared on my day off and she claims I haven’t been doing it. I have.

She’s worried the supervisor is going to get her in trouble.

Anyway, today she worked for me. She found that I threw away an old form she had made and created a new form that worked better for me and I thought was easier to understand. Long story short, she called and told me she was remaking the old form and that I had to start using it again. And I told her that I would prefer she didn’t because I didn’t think it was necessary to have two forms, because her system was not working for me. She got pretty mad on the phone, has supposedly talked to my GM and manager, and I get the feeling I’m in some sort of trouble. I know she is going to try and write me up for something, don’t know what, when I come back to work. Probably insubordination.

She needs to talk to her manager when she gets back and explain what has been going on. It’s probably also a good idea to look for another job.

