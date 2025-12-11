Employee For A Cleaning Supply Company Was Told He Needs To Be More Passionate About His Work, So He’s Determined To Find A New Job

I think that every single job is important and, no matter what you do for a living, you should take pride in it and do your best.

BUT, being passionate about certain occupations just isn’t in the cards, friends.

That’s what this worker is dealing with and he took to Reddit to talk about it.

Check out what he had to say!

Boss told me I “lack passion” because I won’t answer Slack messages at 10 pm. “I had my annual review today and my boss literally said I need to work on being more passionate about the company. When I asked what he meant he brought up how I don’t respond to messages after hours and how other team members are “more available.”

This sounds pretty absurd.

I work in marketing for a company that sells industrial cleaning supplies. I make $19/hr. What passion am I supposed to have for mop buckets at 10 pm on a Tuesday when I’m trying to watch a show with my girlfriend? He also mentioned I should be “going above and beyond” if I want that raise I asked for. I’ve been here 3 years and haven’t gotten a single cost of living adjustment.

He needs to find a new job ASAP!

Inflation is insane and they’re really out here asking me to be passionate about email campaigns for floor wax. I’ve got 2 interviews lined up next week. They can find someone else who’s passionate about bleach, or whatever.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual offered some advice.

This person spoke up.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

And this reader had a lot to say.

It’s kind of ridiculous to expect employees to be passionate…about cleaning supplies…

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.