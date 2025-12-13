Expectant Mother’s Mom Wanted To Announce Her Pregnancy Before She Was Ready, But When The Mom-To-Be Put Her Foot Down, It Caused A Huge Family Rift

Pregnancy can bring a world of excitement, but it can also bring about some major boundary issues.

So when one expectant mother asked her mom to keep the pregnancy quiet until after they could complete some testing, she thought it was a simple request.

But it ended up turning into a bitter battle over who got to announce the news to the rest of the family.

AITA for making my Mom wait to tell people we’re pregnant? My husband and I are about 13 weeks pregnant. We have our second ultrasound soon and will be getting our NIPT test completed, which reveals chromosomal abnormalities and gender.

When it concerns who we have told thus far — parents (his, mine — both parents and stepparents), siblings, and inadvertently a couple of aunts on my dad’s side and some of my friends. We planned on telling more people once this ultrasound and testing went well.

Well, my mom believes I’m purposely excluding our “family” from knowing at this point and that I’ve made her miserable because she’s known for a month and can’t tell anyone else yet. I’ve explained how her side of the family is rather large, and I’d like to wait for these results to come up.

She’s now throwing in my face that I just don’t like “her side” of the family and that she hasn’t been able to tell her siblings. She’s excited and feels like I’m not being fair.

When I try to explain that our family is large and I’d like to make sure things are A-Okay, I’ve gotten a guilt trip about how miserable I’ve made her by not being allowed to tell people because of how excited she is. She says I’m showing favoritism to the people I’ve told. I work in the medical field and have told some people there as well, but… like, it’s my pregnancy? AITA?

What did Reddit think?

It’s time to put her mother on an information diet for the rest of the pregnancy.

