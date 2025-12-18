Father Agreed To Watch His Brother’s Kids, So He Didn’t Expect A Weird Hypothetical To Spark A Dramatic Argument

Family conversations have a way of turning unnecessarily complicated out of nowhere.

It started as a casual chat between two brothers about looking after the others’ children. But when one brother threw out a strange hypothetical about whose kids would “take priority” it led to awkwardness and hurt feelings.

AITA for making my kid a priority over my brothers kids My brother asked my wife and I to watch his two kids for a couple of days while they were on a small vacation, and we agreed a few months ago. They’re great, and it’s really fun to have them around.

But then his brother said something that threw everything off.

But my brother mentioned that he expects my wife and I to have his kids at a higher priority than our own daughter because they’re guests. I told him that they would be loved and cared for, but ultimately our daughter would be our main concern.

Apparently this was the wrong answer.

He said that was wrong and got upset, saying that if the roles were reversed, he would make our daughter a higher priority because it’s what we would expect — which I told him was wrong, and that I wouldn’t expect that.

This father thinks it’s not quite that black and white.

I’m not mistreating his kids, and I’m also not acting like my daughter can do no wrong. She’s definitely had to go sit in the corner a few times. But at this point, I can’t tell. AITA?

This was supposed to be a favor, not a fight.

What did Reddit think?

This conversation really wasn’t productive in any way.

Maybe this conversation was always going to end poorly.

This commenter seems to think this dad could have chosen his words a bit more carefully.

Perhaps it would have been best to not engage with his brother at all about this.

These brothers could have just moved on from this, but instead, it turned into one of those family debates where no one really wins.

