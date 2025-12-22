Traveller Rented A Private Cabin, But Someone Showed Up And Informed Her That They Would Be Using Her Gazebo For A Photoshoot

When you rent a cabin out on a river, you often want some privacy and to be left alone so you can enjoy your space.

What would you do if someone from a cabin down the river showed up at your place and tried to inform you that she would be using your gazebo for a photo shoot the next day, so you needed to stay away?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she made it clear that she was not welcome there, and notified the owner to keep them away.

Entitled couple plan a photoshoot at my gazebo I (50F) (ME) rent a place along a river in Ontario, Canada every year in August for 10-14 days.

Sounds like a great place to be in the summer.

My rental includes exclusive use of a cabin, private deck with hot tub and a furnished gazebo. Mine is the only rental with gazebo. Just east of “my place” is another, smaller cabin with just a dock and a hot tub.

What is she doing?

I get back from a quick grocery shopping expedition. As I am unpacking my car, a young woman (EW) walks over and climbs on my deck. She has obviously either just showered or just gotten out of the hot tub- she’s in a bathrobe.

Umm, what!?

EW: Hi! I just wanted to stop by and tell you that me and my partner will be doing a photoshoot in the gazebo tomorrow morning. Just letting you know, as a courtesy, since we will be moving your boats out for the photoshoot. Don’t worry, we will put them back.

She better keep her hands off the boats.

Now, the gazebo is attached to the deck which surrounds my rental cabin. My kayaks are in the gazebo when rain is forecast (it’s been raining off and on all day). Now, I have exclusive use of the entire area. No-one from the other rentals are supposed to come near my area. This info is part of the owners’ orientation for all new arrivals.

Hopefully it is just an honest mistake.

I’m standing at my cabin door, with grocery bags in my hands, dumbfounded that she thinks she can take over the gazebo that is part of my rental. EW: So, are you staying here alone or do you have your husband and kids with you? Do you own the cabin? How much did it cost? How long have you been here?

Give her a chance to answer!

Bullet quick questions, no pauses for answers. ME: You are in my private space, please leave. EW: I’m just being friendly…

Well, this is kind of rude, she seemed nice.

ME: No, you are intruding on my space and invading my privacy. Your questions are intrusive and creepy. You will not be doing a photoshoot tomorrow or anytime in my gazebo. Please leave now. EW: No need to get snippy (she says in snippy tone). We are doing the shoot tomorrow so you better not interfere. Given your attitude, I think it’s best that you head into town by 8. Don’t come back before 2.

Now they are both being rude.

ME: Not happening. Get off my deck. Get out of my space now. EW: (stamps foot) You are being unreasonable. You’re the only one with a gazebo, you need to share! ME: No, I don’t. Leave NOW.

I’m sure the owner will put a stop to this.

I went into the cabin, locked the door and immediately message the owner. I’ve been renting here for years, the owner and I have become friends. They didn’t show up for their photoshoot.

Apparently, they are causing problems.

And the owner had to chase them out of the rental the next morning, they were still in bed an hour past checkout time.

It seems to me that both parties in this story had a bad attitude and the whole conflict could have been avoided just by being civil.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Yup, smart move.

I did the exact same thing.

Yup, going to the owner was the right move.

Yeah, if she had asked nicely it might have gone differently.

This commenter makes a good point.

If only she had asked nicely.

