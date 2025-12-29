Her Friend Said She Wanted To Find A Different Apartment, So She Secured A Single Bedroom Location For Herself Right Away

Living with a friend can be a great way to save money, have fun, and stay safe, but it almost never lasts forever.

What would you do if your friend wanted to move to a new location, so you found an apartment by yourself and applied for it, but now she is upset that you didn’t wait for her to find something?

That is what happened to the friend in this story, and now there is tension in the apartment until she is able to move out next month.

AITA for deciding to move into a single apartment instead of waiting for my roommate’s preferred timeline? My roommate and I live downtown in a city where parking is expensive and extremely hard to find.

This is pretty reasonable.

She told me she wants to move out because she wants a parking spot. We went over what she wants in a new place: cat-friendly, spacious 2-bedroom, downtown, near a metro, with parking, and all for less than ~$900 each.

She has unreasonable expectations.

I told her that wasn’t realistic. I’ve been searching for months and haven’t found anything close. She wants to move out in the summer, but in our city everyone moves in the summer.

It sounds like that is a terrible time to try to move.

Prices spike and apartments get taken immediately. I’ve warned her about this multiple times. Meanwhile, I found a listing in our current building for a single unit.

When something comes available, you have to jump on it.

I actually like our location, so I asked the landlord about it. They told me they can’t guarantee any units will open up in the summer because no one has given notice. The listing fits all my needs and is a good price, so I told my roommate I want to apply now and move in a little over a month, so I don’t lose it.

I see why the roommate is disappointed, but everyone has to do what is in their own best interests.

She’s upset because she wanted us to wait until summer to move together, but I feel like waiting would leave me stuck without a good place. Also, she hasn’t been a great roommate lately: she constantly leaves the kitchen messy, lets dishes pile up for days, barely scoops her cat’s litter so the apartment smells, and sometimes leaves her cat’s hairballs around.

All the more reason to leave as soon as possible.

I’ve even avoided having people over because of it. The last straw was birthdays, she asked me to buy her something specific, I did, and then for my birthday she didn’t show up or get me anything. At that point, I stopped viewing her as a friend.

This is a normal part of living life.

So, now I’m prioritizing a place that works for me, instead of inconveniencing myself for her. (I did not have an issue with our current apartment in the first place). AITA for choosing to move out earlier instead of waiting for her?

Hopefully they can maintain a friendship, but the bottom line when it comes to where you are going to live, you need to focus on your own needs.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This commenter is exactly right.

Living on your own can be really nice.

Here is someone who went through something similar.

Yup, don’t give up a good opportunity.

Yeah, she is being a good roommate.

She has to put her own interests first.

