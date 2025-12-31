Her Friend Sold Her Concert Tickets, But Kept Delaying On Paying Her The Money. And When She Did She Shorted Her Ten Cents.

Drama between friends is unfortunate, but it happens, especially when money is involved.

What would you do if you planned to go to a concert with someone, but when you couldn’t go, she sold your ticket, but didn’t give you all of your money back for it?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she demanded the full payment, even the 10 cents she was being shorted.

AITA for wanting my money back?

I (18)F and my friend (19)F have been friends with this person (21)F for a long time, my friend 19F has been friends with this person for 7 years. That was before this person decided that she didn’t want to be friends with her because because she felt left out and decided to cut contact with her not me.

This type of thing can be very difficult to navigate.

I was still somewhat civil because the falling out hit the whole friend group rather harshly because this person 21F was talking badly behind our backs to everyone. Me and this person, 21, had two concerts planned before the falling out when I couldn’t go anymore because I had financial difficulties.

Nothing wrong with that.

This person then sold my ticket to another friend of theirs and attended the concert with that person instead. They planned to send me back 25€ per month for four months as the ticket cost 100€.

I don’t see why she didn’t send the full amount up front, but whatever.

She sent me the money for the first month and all was fine but when the next month arrived and I didn’t get the money she owed me I decided to text the person and ask them if they already sent the money. It’s important to mention that the second concert only didn’t work out because they, 21F, didn’t tell me she had already made plans with another friend group leaving me out and telling me nothing about it till I asked the day before the concert.

She is acting very weird.

So I texted her 21F because of the 25€ monthly and instead got a reply that she wouldn’t send me the money for the second concert which I didn’t even ask for. It continued to escalate a bit and got to the point where I had to send her my receipt for the money I send her for the first concert so she would send me my money back.

What the heck? She knows she bought the tickets.

She then accused me of faking said receipt and started another fight about me not spelling her last name correctly even tho I have Dyslexia and am in general just bad with names. She went on about how “good” of a friend I was for not knowing how to spell her name correctly even tho we weren’t even friends at this time anymore.

Is it really worth it to get upset about 10 cents?

She then proceeded to sent me 69,90€ because the original price was at 99.90€ instead of 100€ but I gave her 100€ so I wanted all of it back. After a few more messages where she continued to complain about not spelling her name correctly I finally got her to send me the rest of my money.

It was kind of petty, yes.

Am I the wrong for wanting the full amount of my money back even tho she sold the ticket? AITA?

Not wrong exactly, but certainly petty to pressure her for the 10 cents. The friendship is clearly over.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

The friendship needs to end.

Yup, this commenter is right.

It is a good thing that she sold it.

I agree, this was kind of petty.

She should definitely pay her back.

She may be petty, but she’s not wrong.

