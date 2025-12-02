Her Husband Missed The Ultrasound Appointment For Their Baby With A Bad Excuse, So She Won’t Tell Him The Gender, And He Is Calling Her Petty

When you are having a baby, both the mother and the father should attend the appointments.

What would you do if your husband often missed them because he wanted to hang out with friends or something?

That is what happened to the wife in this story, so since he missed the appointment, she won’t tell him if the baby is a boy or a girl, so he is upset.

AITA for refusing to tell my husband the gender of our baby after he skipped going to the dr appointment with me? My husband & I are expecting. This is our first baby and we’re excited.

Some people aren’t interested in this type of thing, but he should go anyway to be supportive.

Thing is he barely attends any dr appointments with me and his excuses aren’t even valid. He’s willing to miss the dr appointment over soccer or a drink or board game with friends. His response is always “I’m not the one carrying the baby, why do I have to go see the dr with you?”.

Wow, this is just awful.

Last week was my final straw. He was supposed to come with me for the baby’s gender reveal appointment but he chose to not come last minute because his friend invited him to fish ‘n’ chips meal. I was pretty livid but didn’t make a fuss about it. Mom went with me instead.

Petty, but can you blame her?

He texted asking me to tell him the results (boy or girl) but I refused to tell him. He kept spam calling me but I hung up each time.

From the outside, I have to laugh. Maybe he will learn his lesson.

He came home fuming demanding I tell him the results but I refused and bluntly told him, since he refused to attend the appointment then he gets no results til after the baby’s born and said I was wiling to die on this hill. He went off calling me spiteful and immature for doing this and punishing him.

I don’t disagree with him, but he did it to himself.

He said he’s the father and has the right to know. He then called me dramatic since I wasn’t alone and mom was with me. I said he gets no results period.

He shouldn’t have involved the family.

He’s been fuming about it and told his family and they’re now pressuring me to stop playing mind games with him and tell him but I declined. AITA?

Yes, she is kind of being rude and mean to him, but I can’t really blame her. He should have been there if it was important to him.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Here’s a bold claim with so little evidence.

This is a good point.

It is a bad look.

This commenter says to reconsider the marriage.

This might be a stretch.

He really should have been there.

