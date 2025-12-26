Homeowner Kept Violating HOA Rules By Blocking A Community Boat Ramp, But A Tow Attempt Sent His Truck Rolling Straight Into The Lake

Shared community spaces only work when everyone respects the rules.

One entitled homeowner thought he could stake his claim to the lake by repeatedly blocking the boat ramp.

But after the HOA got involved, an attempted towing sent his precious truck straight into the lake!

Keep reading for the full story.

Karma for entitled home owner who thinks they own lake access We have a home in a gated community in Florida with a boat ramp and dock in a lake. The community doesn’t own the lake, and other homes around the lake have their own private access. Our access is for homeowners within our gated community only.

One homeowner tried to claim unfair access to the lake, but the HOA quickly stepped in.

A few years back, some homeowner installed posts and a padlocked chain across the boat ramp, preventing anyone from putting in boats. No idea who did it, but the HOA cut the lock and removed the chain. So ridiculous!

Then another homeowner tried their luck, despite repeated warnings.

Last year, a homeowner (no idea if it was the same one) had their boat in at the dock and would drive his truck down and park it on the grass by the dock. Parking on grass isn’t allowed, as it kills it. He was told numerous times to stop and to park in the small lot farther up from the ramp. Finally, all that worked was for the HOA (via board volunteers) to put up two “No Parking” signs on the grass, spaced to block the possibility of parking.

But that didn’t stop the bad behavior.

From then on, he started parking on the pavement at the bottom of the ramp, blocking anyone else from putting in a boat. Again, he was warned and didn’t change his ways. Until one day, when someone was actually blocked and notified a board member to call towing.

The towing didn’t go quite as expected.

The tow company came out, and at some point in the process, the truck rolled back into the lake up to the doors 😂. I’m sure insurance covered the damage, but still nice that he had to deal with karma for his entitlement!

Apparently the cold, unforgiving lake was the best teacher of this lesson.

What did Reddit make of all this?

Many homeowners end up feeling entitled to large bodies of water as part of their property!

Apparently property laws used to be very different.

This commenter is used to these HOA stories going very differently.

Siding with an HOA? This commenter never thought they would see the day.

This neighbor ignored warnings, rules and common courtesy, then finally paid the price for it.

Karma really is a beautiful thing.

