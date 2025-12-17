Husband Rejected His Wife’s Plan To Carpool With Her Brother, So Now She’s Ticked At Him And Calling Him Petty

Imagine deciding to carpool to work with your brother, but you don’t live in the same house and your schedules aren’t identical. Would you still carpool even if it wasn’t exactly convenient?

In this story, a husband and wife disagree about a carpooling situation where the wife would pick up her brother for work.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for saying No to this expensive car pooling plan? My wife and I live at point A and we have one car. Her brother who doesn’t have a car lives at point B which is 5 mins from Point A.

So they create a car pooling arrangement.

He works at point C which is 10 mins from point B. Wife works at point D, which is 45 mins from point A. They both start work around the same time 8 am but wife gets out at 4:30 while BIL gets out at 3pm. My wife suggested to let BIL drop her off first (45 mins commute) then he can go back opposite direction to his work.

This is where they disagree.

Then when he he’s off, he goes to his house Point B then goes to wife’s work Point D to pick her up when she’s off. I told her this is inefficient and the gas money would be crazy for that kind of trip 5 days a week plus wear and tear on the car. As an alternative, I suggested wife drops of BIL and he waits for her until she’s done. She said I’m petty for having to make BIL wait an hour and half. Am I tripping?

Who is right here, or should they give up the carpooling idea?

Here is what people are saying about it on Reddit.

Maybe there is no public transit? I’d definitely prefer that to waiting, though.

Definitely! I just don’t know who would wait.

True! Good way to get your steps in.

It sounds like they are talking about their child, not her brother.

I wonder why he called it carpooling.

Time to break out the rollerblades or take the bus.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.