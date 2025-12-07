Irked By His Society’s Rudeness, Man Stares Daggers At People After They Cut In Line, Use Devices Loudly Around Others, Etc.

Manners are often seen as an annoyance, but many of them are important.

See how this resident reminds people that actions have consequences. In this case, bizarre ones.

I love to stare at people angrily for being unruly

I live in a very rude country. In lines you need to be on your guard from cutters; on the train there are always people speaking on the phone on speakers and watching TikTok, on the elevator as well.

It’s inescapable and frustrating.

There is no way to stop it. Its chaos. So, if you can’t fight them, stare angrily at them. Every day almost on the elevator someone answers their phone.

So he seizes the opportunity.

I proceed to stare at them like they’ve just kicked a dog in front of me. The best is when we lock eyes, and they can see how terrible they have been through the disgust in my eyes. They usually quickly look away, and you can see it caused a little bit of shame.

Here is what folks are talking about.

Body language is serious!

That sounds unsettling.

Good! But report them, too.

I don’t think I could visit or live there.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.