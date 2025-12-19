Kind Teacher Bumped Into An Adorable Kid At A Stationary Store, And Helped The Little Girl Out With Whatever She Needed

Isn’t it amazing when you cross paths with kind people in your day to day routine?

Sweet story from a few months back So, back story I’m a middle school science teacher at a school across from a Walmart. This occurred a few weeks after school started.

After work one day I was looking for supplies for my students to do presentations of their lab results. I still had my badge on that showed where I worked. There was this old man with a little girl that appeared to his granddaughter (turns out it was his great granddaughter).

Anyway, I’m looking for poster boards for the presentations and I am going up and the isles looking and can’t find them. While I am wandering around, I notice the little girl and her gramps doing similar loops. I overheard them talking about how this or that might work instead of a “real” poster board. We were looking for the same thing! I continue my search and found them.

I tracked gramps and little girl down a few isles away and tell them I overheard their conversation and found what they needed. I filled them in that I am a teacher and all that. The little girl then recruits me to help her with the rest of her supplies for project. Asking for my opinion on her choices and if I had any suggestions and such. We ended up spending about 15 minutes together getting what she needed. Turns out she’s in 5th grade and is so excited to come to middle school next year and now hopes I will be her teacher lol.

During about half this interaction I noticed an older woman hanging around us and politely waiting for us to finish. After I am finished helping out the little girl, the older lady comes up to me and asks me for my help. She knows I don’t work there, but overheard me saying I was a local teacher and was so impressed by me helping the little girl, she hoped I’d help her too.

Turns out she was being recognized at a football game because she is in her 80’s and from the original HS many many years before. She wants to jazz up her outfit with school colors by putting some crafting supplies together. I end up helping this older lady for another 15 minutes.

