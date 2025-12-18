December 18, 2025 at 2:55 pm

Lowe’s Customer Tried To Buy Batteries At The Store, But The $18.98 & $32.98 Prices Made Them Think Twice

by Matthew Gilligan

Ouch…going to the store to buy ANYTHING these days is pretty rough, if we’re being honest…

And this TikTokker isn’t happy about it!

She posted a video on the social media platform and explained why she got pretty peeved when she went to a Lowe’s store to buy batteries.

The woman told viewers, “This is why my fire alarm is going to continue to make noise.”

The pack of Energizer batteries she thought about purchasing cost $18.98.

In the video’s text overlay, the TikTokker wrote, “I’m not paying for this.”

In the caption, she wrote, “I need a booster friend FAST.”

Take a look at the video.

Let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer was shocked.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

These prices are spinning out of control!

