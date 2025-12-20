Guy Pushes An Innocent Kid Into A Swimming Pool On Thanksgiving As A Prank, So The Kid Gets The Wettest Revenge Possible

Imagine getting changed for the swimming pool at your aunt’s house.

If someone pushed you in the pool, would you think that was all in good fun, or would you be upset and want to get payback?

In this story, one kid was in this exact situation at his aunt’s house, and he decided to get payback.

Keep reading to see what he did.

Got shoved into a pool by my aunt’s friend, so I got him back good Today we were invited to my aunts house for thanksgiving to celebrate since we like visiting her. After I finished eating our thanksgiving meal we all went into the pool except for this one guy (lets call him Greg) who is always invited to my aunts house since she feels bad that nobody invites him. After eating I change into my bathing suit and I start walking over to the pool where Greg was sitting in a chair but he decided to stand up and sneak up behind me shoving me into the pool (very hard) causing me to fall.

He wasn’t going to let Greg get away with that!

After this I decided to get a little payback so I found a water gun that my friend had and loaded it. When Greg came back I sprayed him with the gun and he started yelling at me at the top of his lungs calling me a piece of garbage and how he pushed me as a “joke” and that I ruined his clothes (even though he started it and I barely know him.) He proceeded to complain to my mother and aunt about what happened and everyone started laughing at him for being stupid. Then he lost it and just sat down watching football for the rest of the day while glaring at me every time he saw me.

Greg shouldn’t push people into the pool if he doesn’t want to get wet.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Yes, it’s pretty easy to understand why Greg doesn’t get invited anywhere else.

Greg clearly hasn’t learned this lesson.

Greg doesn’t sound very smart.

It could’ve been bad.

Yes, Greg is a bully.

If a bully pretends to be a victim, it doesn’t make it true.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.