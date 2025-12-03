Man Was Constantly Targeted By Medicare Scam Calls, So He Outsmarted A Lady Scammer By Pretending To Be The Most Confused Old Man Ever

Scam calls have become a frustrating part of daily life.

This man was tired of being harassed by endless Medicare scammers every week.

Instead of blocking the calls or ignoring them, he decided to fight back… in the funniest way possible.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

Revenge against annoying Medicare scammers! I have countless scam calls hit me up daily. Sometimes, it’s 6 or 7 days a week in most cases. The Medicare scam calls are particularly annoying, and they just won’t stop for some reason. But I figured out a way to absolutely drive them nuts! They want to talk to old people, so why not act like the most senile old person on the planet?

This man gave nonsense responses to the lady who was trying to scam him.

I just spoke to this one lady who tried to sell me on some flexible back brace that was supposedly covered by Medicare. Some type of scam thing. Well, I proceeded to string her along for almost 20 minutes. When she asked for my Medicare number, I read off the 800 number that Medicare uses for customer service. She asked for the letters in the ID, and I started reading out the 1-800-Medicare number as it’s written.

The lady asked for her Social Security Number, and again, he just gave a toll-free phone number.

She was so annoyed. After ten-plus minutes of this, she got fed up and asked for my Social Security number. Obviously, I’m not going to give out my social to a stranger from India. So to set her off even more, I googled the 1-800 number the Social Security office uses for customer service. Then, I tried to act like she wanted the phone number for Social Security to get this back brace. The more flustered she got, the more I kept accusing her of playing games on me and called her a stupid weevil.

She ended up hanging up on him.

I could hear her getting audibly annoyed. I just pretended to be the most senile, yet agitating old man that she has probably ever dealt with. She muted herself twice, probably to cuss me out without a doubt. She ended up hanging up on me as I reverted back to the 800 number for Medicare again. She probably threw her headset and cussed some more before going for a smoke. I’m probably blacklisted by now.

If you can’t beat them, confuse them.

