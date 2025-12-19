New Neighbors Use His Property When He’s Not Home, So He Hires A Construction Company To Put Up A Wall

Imagine owning a lot more land than your neighbors. Would you be okay with the neighborhood kids playing on your land as long as they didn’t cause any problems, or would you want to wall off your property to keep the neighbors out?

In this story, one man was fine with the neighborhood kids playing football on his property, but when a new neighbor moved in, everything changed.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA For walling off my backyard because I dislike 2 kids and depriving everyone else as a result? I sure feel like TA but I don’t think I am so help me out here. I live in a non English speaking European country and because of history that means land borders between properties are sometimes very weird. Well that is the case with my house and the neighbors, all our houses are about the same size yet out of all the land behind our houses my area is huge I own like 90% of all land there reaching all the way to the woods far behind our houses, meanwhile all my neighbors essentially got tiny strip right behind their houses. Now the part right behind my house is fenced off yet the rest is pretty much open and my wife and daughters like to use it for gardening.

He doesn’t mind neighbors using his land as long as they ask first and are respectful.

The field is used by most of the neighborhood boys to play football on as it is the only flat piece of grassland around. They always ask for permission to use it before hand and I always allow it on the condition I get no complaints if I tell them to leave and they don’t litter. I also recently had a pool installed to the far back of my property and fenced it off, this is important later. Well this is where the issue starts, recently a new family moved in and they seem to think it is public land. I kept catching their kids running around through the flowers and vegetable garden and they even moved their grill on the field and held a picnic on my land.

The family won’t listen.

I keep telling them off and informing it is my land, but they just ignore me and the kids sometimes wont leave when I tell them to. A month ago the kids even climbed over the fence around the pool and when I got them out and went to their parents they just said “Oh we figured it was a public pool” I had hoped that was the end of it yet these people build a fire pit in the 3 days I was away from my house and when I got back I found it with a bunch of empty beer cans around.

The new neighbors ruined it for everyone.

That was the last straw for me and I hired a company owned by a buddy of mine from when I used to do construction work, bought all the supplies, and 7 days later and a lot of money lighter my entire property was walled off and whenever anyone asked I told them why I was doing that and who they could thank for it. Well now the new family is treated as if they are a pest and all the neighborhood kids are gutted they lost their football field which has resulted in them picking on the new neighbors kids I honestly feel pretty terrible, but I also feel like I gave them plenty of warnings before taking drastic actions.

He did what he had to do. You can’t have neighbors climbing the fence to your pool, building a fire pit when you’re not even home and littering. Someone could eventually get hurt on his property.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

There might be a way to let some of the neighbors onto his property.

He has done nothing more than protect his property and tell the truth.

The new neighbors were entitled, but it’s too bad for the neighbors who were respectful.

Safety is the most important thing.

There are consequences for being disrespectful.

