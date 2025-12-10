Renter Let Her Cousin Live Rent-Free For Six Months, So She Got Blindsided When Her Cousin Ditched Her Without Paying A Single Bill

Letting family crash at your place can feel like a harmless favor — that is, until reality kicks in.

In this story, a renter opened her home to her cousin for a “short stay” that turns into months of unpaid bills and zero accountability.

So when her cousin left without so much as a “thank you” this renter is left wondering where she went so wrong.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for asking my cousin for money after she lived with me for months? So my cousin recently got a job and asked if she could stay at my place since it was closer to her office. I agreed, and she ended up living with me rent-free for almost six months.

Her cousin wasn’t the best roomie.

During that time, she didn’t help with groceries, electricity, or anything. I didn’t mind at first, but eventually the expenses started piling up, so I politely asked if she could contribute even a small amount.

She told me her company wasn’t paying her yet because she was “still learning the work,” which already sounded suspicious, given that it had been months.

Then the situation got even weirder.

Then, out of nowhere, a few weeks later, she quit the job completely and moved back to her hometown without telling me in advance, without paying anything, and without even saying a proper thank you. Now I’m wondering… AITA for expecting her to pitch in after six months, or was I just being reasonable?

She deserved a thank you from her cousin.

What did Reddit think of this troubling dilemma?

When you’re moving in with someone, especially family, you always have to make sure that expectations are aligned.

Boundaries are absolutely essential.

Some people are just out to use other people for their own gain.

In a way, this renter just set themselves up for trouble.

Paying a fair rent should be the bare minimum.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.