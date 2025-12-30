Renters Faced Mold, Broken Appliances, And A $150 “Headache Fee,” So They Finally Decided To Give Their Landlord Problems Too

Rentals can feel like battlegrounds when the landlord in charge refuses to do their job.

So when one tenant dealt with an apartment full of mold, broken appliances, and nonstop nitpicking, living conditions became unbearable.

Finally, the renter reached their breaking point — and began plotting their revenge.

Read on for the full story.

Landlord revenge So for context my landlord is a jerk. We live in a crappy college house and he does little to improve it.

There are some major problems with this home.

We have mildew or mold growing upstairs in the bathroom. We have holes in our floor and walls. When we moved in the dishwasher and hot water heater didn’t work and he dragged his feet fixing them.

Even when they did get “fixed,” it usually only created more problems.

When we did get them fixed we had to carry out the old appliances and clean up the big mess they left behind.

Then came the verbal mistreatment.

He calls us and ******* us out often for minor things that really don’t matter. One day he called and yelled at us about couches on our front porch. Whatever, we moved them.

But this landlord wasn’t done.

Now he is trying to say we have to pay him a $150 fine for the couches because he got a $50 fine from the city and $100 for him to deal with it. We tried to argue but he says it’s his headache fee and it’s in the lease.

This landlord seems to care more about control than he does about responsibility.

What did Reddit think?

It’s time to get serious about escalating this issue.

There are some legal options that don’t cost a lot of money.

The time for being petty will come, but right now, it’s time to get organized.

It’s a shame when unethical landlords prey on young renters.

If the landlord spent half as much effort on repairs as he did on petty nitpicking, none of this would’ve happened.

This landlord can’t keep treating his tenants like his personal ATM.

