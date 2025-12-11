Roommate Agreed To Cat Sit For His Landlord While He Was On Vacation, But He Didn’t Expect The Litter Box To Have Bugs In It

Living with roommates requires mastering the art of compromise, though very few have the ability to do so.

What would you do if your roommate went on vacation and left a disgusting mess behind for you to clean up?

One person recently shared a nightmare experience like this. Here’s what went down.

AITA Housemate went to Bali and left me with a biohazard.

I am a student renting with my landlord/housemate.

I pay $500 a fortnight in rental fees, and pay for all of my groceries and other living expenses.

I don’t have a lot of money after rent and insurance is paid, but it’s enough to get by on cheap groceries and living mindfully.

Now, this student is pet sitting.

My housemate went to Bali for 10 days and asked me to look after his 3 cats.

I agreed to do so as well as take him to the airport and collect him upon return.

I asked for nothing in exchange apart from enough cat food, litter and bug spray to get through the 10 days.

It was much worse than expected.

No more then 24 hours after my housemate had left, I went to clean the cats litter and was terrified to discover that it was infested with flies, larva, maggots and baby flies.

It was caked with cat urine and feces and had been left in a disgusting state.

I ran to the store to purchase bug spray which cost me $10.

I had no money in my account and therefore went further into debt to cover the expense.

Weird joke, but reimbursement for the spray is reasonable.

After cleaning the situation, I sent my housemate a text informing him of the situation and asking for him to reimburse me for the $10 and another $10 for emotional damages.

I was mainly joking about the emotional damages and made that clear but I was serious about the money for the bug spray.

He then went off at me at how it comes with looking after cats and how if I couldn’t handle it then I shouldn’t have agreed.

This housemate has no gauge of what’s normal apparently.

The situation the litter box was in was far beyond what a reasonable litter box would be like, having had cats all my life I am no amateur.

I did not think it unreasonable for him to pay me back for the bug spray seeing as I needed it to kill and disinfect the biohazard he left me to deal with. AITA?

Everyone here sounds like a handful, but the original poster is probably in the right. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

He’s not making this house a home anytime soon.

