Teen Came Home To Find Her Room Torn Apart, So She Finally Called Out Her Mom’s Boundary-Breaking Cleaning Spree

Every teen wants at least a little control over their own room, even if it’s not perfectly tidy.

One teen felt like her privacy was especially violated when her mother launched into a deep clean of her space without her permission.

The ensuing debate left redditors to question how much privacy a teenager is really entitled to — especially when they let messes pile up.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for asking for some privacy? I’m 16F, came home today to see my room halfway taken apart. My mom decided to “clean my window”, which turned into “deep cleaning my whole room”. It’s not the first time she’s done something like that.

She knows her room isn’t the cleanest, but she still resents her mother for invading her privacy, and potentially damaging some of her things.

I can be messy sometimes, I don’t clean regularly, however my mom did an actual deep clean, including going through my wardrobe and shelves. She also spilled some water, which got my ELECTRIC guitar cables wet. She refuses to acknowledge my point of view, and says to just “not plug it in right now”. AITA?

Was a little privacy really too much to ask for?

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

As crappy as it might be, maybe her mom did have a point.

Maybe doing a little work on the front end will help her keep her sanity and privacy in the long run.

This commenter understands the nuance of the situation.

Privacy is important, but this teen will have to meet her parents halfway.

Her room may be spotless, but her relationship with her mom is anything but.

