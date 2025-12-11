Texas Roadhouse Customer Ordered A Steak, But What She Got Was Anything But Delicious

Texas Roadhouse is a popular restaurant that is known for their delicious steaks.

When this TikToker ordered a steak to be delivered to her home, what she got was beyond disappointing, and if the commenters are correct, it’s downright unhealthy.

She made a video showing the meal. It begins with her showing the steak and saying, “What would you do if somebody fed you a steak that was pure mush. That’s the inside of the steak.”

Honestly, that is really gross. It looks more like beans or mashed brown potatoes than steak.

She continues, “The whole steak just turns to mush.”

She then shows the uncut portion of the steak, and it honestly doesn’t look bad from the outside, so I can see how the chef wouldn’t have known it was that bad.

Then she says, “Y’all, there’s a reason why I don’t eat out. I just got a family meal from Roadhouse for my nephew because it’s his favorite place in the whole world. I put that in my mouth, and I thought I was going to hurl all over the place.”

I’ve had some bad steaks in my life, but this goes to a whole other level of gross.

Throughout the video, she is showing how different parts of the steak just squish with no texture at all. Then she says, “Look at this steak. First of all, when I went to cut it, it just flopped. It’s all cooked differently, but look at the texture. What in the world is this? It is just mush in my mouth, when I went to bite into it, it just turned to mush like mashed potatoes or patte.”

I’m sure this can’t be healthy.

She wraps up the video by saying, “So, can somebody tell me what that even is? And why? Have you ever seen a steak that is just mush like that?”

I don’t know what is wrong with that steak, but she definitely should not eat it.

Hopefully, Texas Roadhouse will see this video and do something to make it right. She should also call her local restaurant and let them know.

If you have the stomach for it, watch the full video below and see just how bad it really was.

@kimmyk561 @Texas Roadhouse For the record we absolutely love Texas roadhouse, I’ve never had one of their steaks. I always get chicken and salad, I’m just needing clarification because this is not normal. ♬ original sound – ❌𝕂𝕚𝕞 ℂ𝕠𝕠𝕜𝕤 & Ⓒⓐⓝⓢ❌

The people in the comments were grossed out, too, and some of them had ideas of what it was.

I mean, this isn’t a bad guest.

Here is a commenter who worked at a meat factory and says it is an abscess. Gross!

Texas Roadhouse really should respond to this.

I don’t know if I could ever eat a steak again.

