‘I Just Love Puzzles’ Won Twitch’s Hidden Gem Streaming Award, And It’s A Heartwarming Story That Proves You Never Know What Will Become Popular Online

Millions of people love doing puzzles, but most of them just work on them in their free time on their own or with loved ones.

When an older woman was going through a difficult time, her children set her up to stream herself doing puzzles on Twitch as a hobby, and now she has won an award. Watch the heartwarming moment where she won that award, and join her in celebration.

The video begins with the presenter at the Twitch award show saying, “And the Streamer Award goes to…I JUST LOVE PUZZLES!!!”

She looks like she can’t believe she won.

The video then cuts to her giving her acceptance speech, which begins, “Some of you know my story, but there have been so many things that have happened to me in my life. And I was in such a dark place when my kids created this Twitch account to give me something to do.”

She looks like a sweet woman.

She goes on, “And this stream gave me life. I had literally given up until I came to Twitch, and I start finding you guys in the chat.”

Her fans absolutely adore working puzzles with her and hearing her stories.

She concludes her speech, “And you encouraged me to start a stream that I thought nobody would ever watch, but you all have been there.”

For all the bad on the internet, there are also a lot of heartwarming stories where lives are truly changed for the better, and this is a perfect example of that.

Check out the full video below to see her amazing reaction.

