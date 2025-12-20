‘There’s a sunroof drain?’ – A Driver Learned A Messy Lesson About Her Car’s Sunroof

You’re not gonna believe this, folks, but I had something similar to this happen to me just six short months ago…

And, just like the TikTokker you’re about to hear from, it caused a big mess in my car!

This woman’s name is Isa and she took to the social media platform to talk about the lesson she learned about her car’s sunroof…but she learned it a little bit too late.

Isa told viewers, “So, was someone gonna tell me that if you have a sunroof, there’s a sunroof drain?”

She showed viewers the interior of her car and it wasn’t pretty…it had a huge stain above the driver’s side window.

Isa said she learned on Reddit that Subarus sometimes have sunroof draining problems…and if you don’t look after them, you’re gonna have a big issue…

In the video’s caption, Isa wrote, “We live and we learn, my dudes, but the drain hose is not common knowledge. I’ll own up to a little bit of ignorance but I’m trying to do better for my car.”

Check out the video.

@bbell1017 Distraught is an understatement 🤧 ((EDIT PLS READ: I’ve never had a sun roof SUE ME 🥲 I now know it’s a regular thing to maintain NOW that this has happened. ✨We live and we learn my dudes✨ but the drain hose is not common knowledge. I’ll own up to a little bit of ignorance but I’m trying to do better for my car 😃👍🏼)) #subaru #sunroof #subarucrosstrek #fypシ #fml ♬ original sound – Isa💕✨

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This is need-to-know information if you have a sunroof on your car!

