‘This is bringing so much joy to my heart.’ – A Husband Let His Wife Pick Their Anniversary Vacation Like Contestants on “The Price is Right.”

Now, this is impressive!

A woman named Katie posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the impressive lengths her husband Jay went to in order to give her a nice vacation for their anniversary…

And the whole thing was based around The Price is Right.

In the text overlay, Katie wrote, “POV: When your green flag husband struggles to plan an anniversary trip.”

And it was on!

Jay went into full Bob Barker mode and he told her, “You are about to experience a Showcase Showdown, where you can pass or pick which showcase you want for your anniversary trip. Because I don’t know which one you’re gonna like more.”

Jay continued, “The first showcase is called ‘Somewhere Only We Know.’ The second one is ‘My Kind of Town.’ First one we’re gonna look at is Somewhere Only We Know.’ This is gonna be a beautiful getaway, this will be Union Pier, Michigan. Several Airbnbs to choose from, of course, they all have a hot tub.”

Katie chimed in and said, “This is bringing so much joy to my heart.”

Up next was the Windy City, Chicago and the couple got into some details, especially when it came to restaurants.

Katie asked Jay which destination he preferred and he said, “It was a hard decision. I like both of them, but I’m leaning towards somewhere we know.”

Katie said she liked the idea of incorporating both trips into one, especially when it came to the massage.

Jay said, “Oh yeah, we could do one up there. I just didn’t find a place yet. Katie I have been working like looking at stuff for like a week and a half, and I don’t know what to pick.”

He continued, “I was too torn about like which one. So I thought, oh, I’ll pre-plan two, and then let her pick.” Jay added, “I don’t have the pressure of picking something you may not like. And you still get a plan for you.”

Katie was clearly impressed by her husband’s planning.

We wish them a good trip!

Take a look at the video.

This guy just the “Husband of the Year” award!

