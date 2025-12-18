Traveler Had The Worst Flight of His Life Because A Toddler Wouldn’t Stop Kicking Him

Do any parents discipline their kids anymore?

It sure doesn’t seem like it! And this fella knows all about that.

His name is Paul and he took to TikTok to tell viewers about what he had to endure on a recent flight he took.

The video showed Paul sitting in his seat on a flight while a young child in the seat next to him laid upside down…and kept kicking him.

The parent grabbed the kid’s foot, but never stopped the child from continuing to kick Paul.

Paul was a trooper and a nice guy, but you gotta admit that this would get really old, really fast.

In the video’s caption, Paul wrote, “Worst possible seat ever next to a crying baby.”

Take a look at the video.

@iampaullee Worst possible seat ever next to a crying baby 😭 ♬ original sound – Paul Lee

Little advice for homie: use your words.

