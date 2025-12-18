December 18, 2025 at 6:55 am

Traveler Had The Worst Flight of His Life Because A Toddler Wouldn’t Stop Kicking Him

by Matthew Gilligan

Do any parents discipline their kids anymore?

It sure doesn’t seem like it! And this fella knows all about that.

His name is Paul and he took to TikTok to tell viewers about what he had to endure on a recent flight he took.

The video showed Paul sitting in his seat on a flight while a young child in the seat next to him laid upside down…and kept kicking him.

The parent grabbed the kid’s foot, but never stopped the child from continuing to kick Paul.

Paul was a trooper and a nice guy, but you gotta admit that this would get really old, really fast.

In the video’s caption, Paul wrote, “Worst possible seat ever next to a crying baby.”

Take a look at the video.

@iampaullee

Worst possible seat ever next to a crying baby 😭

♬ original sound – Paul Lee

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

And this individual didn’t hold back.

Little advice for homie: use your words.

