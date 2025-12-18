Uncle Was Babysitting His Niece, And Told Her She Couldn’t Bring Her Tablet Into The Bathroom. So She Decided To Take Matters Into Her Own Hands, And The Results Were Hilarious.

There’s a first time for everything, and all I can say is that I’ve never read a Reddit story like this one before!

8 year old niece is a MC genius. “Me and my wife sometimes babysit my brother’s daughter. She is 8 and a pretty cool and smart kid. My brother and wife think she spends too much time on her tablet playing games, so they set up a bunch of rules on when she can be on her tablet. When she is at my place I, of course, enforce those rules.

One of them is “no tablet in the bathroom”. So one day brother drops off niece at my house for the afternoon. After some time, while playing with my son I hear my wife talking with my niece from the other room: Wife – niece, you know you can’t take the tablet to the bathroom! Niece – but I need to go! Wife – then put the tablet down and go. After this, wife goes to the kitchen to prepare snacks for niece and son. Less than 5 minutes later I leave son in the kitchen to “help” mommy prepare the snacks and step in my backyard to look for my dog. He wasn’t hard to find. He was laying down in the grass looking at my niece.

Niece was squatting against the wall and doing her business while playing on her tablet. She even had a tube of toilet paper next to her. Me – niece, what are you doing?! Niece – I really needed to go but I couldn’t take my tablet to the bathroom. I stared at her for a few seconds, entered the house and laughed to tears. I then called my brother. He almost choked.”

This kid is an evil genius!

