Walmart Manager Tried To Fire Up His Employees By Lip-Syncing A Song From “Kpop Demon Hunters”

by Matthew Gilligan

Let’s go ahead and give this guy an A+ for effort. And maybe a C- in execution.

It can be hard to motivate employees if you’re a manager and this guy certainly knows all about it.

His name is Cody and he posted a video on TikTok that showed him attempting to fire up his workers by lip-syncing and dancing.

Cody got busy and did his best to get his employees excited for their workdays.

He lip-synced to a song called “Golden” from the movie Kpop Demon Hunters.

Some of Cody’s employees seemed to get a kick out of the performance, while others seemed indifferent.

Either way, we’re impressed!

Take a look at the video.

#golden the longer version #kpopdemonhunters

Now check out how viewers reacted.

This person was surprised.

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Enthusiasm can be infectious… even at Walmart.

