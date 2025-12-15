‘We want to make you aware of a critically important update.’ – Bridezilla Has Wild Demands For The People In Her Wedding Party

Folks, are you familiar with the term “Bridezilla”?

If not, you will be shortly!

A woman took to TikTok to talk about a wedding party that went sideways that she happened to stumble upon.

The TikTokker said she saw the message exchange between the bride and her wedding party on Reddit and she showed viewers screenshots from the conversation.

The bride wrote, “We want to make you aware of a critically important update. The ceremony date is now June 27 and the location has changed! Please note this down carefully. We have decided we want to have a church ceremony in addition to our planned beach ceremony and reception. The officiant of our choice does not do weddings at locations outside of his church.”

The bride continued, “Having a church ceremony is very important to us morally and ethically. We are canceling the beach ceremony to spare redundancies. There will still be a reception on the beach! Bridesmaids: we kindly ask you wear this yellow dress for the 27th. Still reserve the grey dress you already purchased to wear on the 28th. After viewing the interior of the church, grey just would not work. Thanks!”

One of the bride’s wedding party attendees responded, “Am I understanding the above message correctly to mean your wedding ceremony is now on a weekday, during the day? If so, I have to admit I am pretty surprised and disappointed. My family booked tickets months in advance to travel to Washington and the church appears to be several hours away, necessitating another hotel stay.”

The person added, “Between that and the unexpected day off work we can’t afford this extra day. I was not participating for the party aspect so much as the special memory of seeing you and [groom’s name redacted] get married and be a part of that milestone. If I am misunderstanding something or if there is another ceremony that will be happening on the 28th, I apologize for the confusion, but please let me know ASAP.”

The bride wrote another message and said they fired their wedding planner. She said, “[Groom’s name redacted] and I are just too quirky to fit into a box! We’re doing things our own way. Please do not contact Meghan with anymore questions. She is no longer involved with the planning.”

And then she told her friends that kids weren’t welcome…

THEN, she added, “Bridesmaids: if you are over 5’5″ please get these flats instead of the initially requested heels.”

The woman then let her friends know that they would need to spend $300 each day if they wanted to be included in photos from the wedding ceremony or the reception.

And there was more!

The Bridezilla said that people needed to show up b y 6:45 a.m. if they wanted to be a part of the ceremony and they wouldn’t be allowed in if they showed up late.

She also said that they had to pay $25 for each plate of food at the reception.

After all the demands, the bride said she’d understand if people didn’t want to take part in the celebration anymore, but, she added, “Please be advised we won’t forget who stood with us or not.”

Yikes!

Check out the video.

This woman is the definition of a Bridezilla!

