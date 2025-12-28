Woman And Her Husband Decided To Live In New York, But Her Mother-In-Law Kept Pushing Them To Raise Their Family In Virginia

Family pressure can create a loud, unnecessary drama.

This pregnant woman and her husband, who was originally from Virginia, decided to live in NY.

However, her mother-in-law insisted that they raise their child in Virginia instead.

There was a lot of back and forth, and eventually, she snapped at her MIL and flat-out told her no.

AITA for telling my MIL we are never moving to Virginia? My husband and I met in college. I’m from Queens, NY. He is from Virginia. When we graduated and were deciding what we wanted for our futures, I made it clear I was living in New York. My life is here, and that’s where I want to be my entire life. So if he wanted to move back to Virginia, we should end it.

He said he wanted to live in NY, too, So we moved to Queens and have been here for almost 10 years. His mom was not happy about it and has never gotten over it. But she has mostly kept her mouth shut.

Fast forward to now. I’m pregnant with our first (a boy). We went to visit his family for Thanksgiving. The entire visit, his mom kept making comments about how sad she is that she won’t be able to see her grandson grow up. She kept saying there is so much more family in Virginia.

She also said my family is so small. Yes, my family is small. It’s just my mom, my cousin, her two kids, and an aunt and uncle. But we are extremely close and see each other multiple times a week. We ignored the comments at first, but she kept going. Finally, she said outright that it’s only fair that we move to Virginia now. Since we lived in New York for me for 10 years.

She said our baby would have so many cousins, aunts, and uncles that our village would be stronger there. She said Virginia is safer. She said we could afford a big house with a yard. She said she’s retired, so she could watch the baby all the time. At that point, I had enough. I told her flat out we are never moving to Virginia.

Our lives are in New York, and there’s zero chance that’s changing. My husband agreed immediately and said he’s lived in both places and genuinely prefers New York. She shut up after that, but my SIL told me I was too harsh. She said I could at least consider it and listen to what she had to say.

No is a complete sentence that doesn’t include negotiations.

