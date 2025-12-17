Woman Made Arrangements For A Friend To Watch Her Cats While She’s Away, But Her Mom Is Trying To Convince Her To Let Her Uncle Housesit

It’s a huge pain when moms meddle in their adult kids’ decisions, especially when their arguments don’t make sense or could cause major problems.

If you had travel plans, would you listen to your mother’s suggestion about who should watch your pets, or would you make that decision yourself?

In this story, a woman is in this situation, and she wants to pick her own pet sitter.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not allowing someone to house sit for me? My boyfriend and I are going on holiday for 2 weeks. We have two cats that need to be cared for during this time. Arrangements have been made with a friend of mine that lives close and has done this for us before.

Mum does not approve.

My mum has requested multiple times to allow my uncle (her brother) to stay in our apartment for the two weeks to give her and her fiancé some respite from him living with them. I have refused, as my uncle has a history of being unable to keep himself or his home clean (which is what caused his eviction and is the reason he lives with my mum). He listens to the television ridiculously loud and I am concerned that without me being here there might be issues with my neighbours. Frankly I do not trust that he would look after my cats and clean up after them very well.

But she’s standing her ground for good reason.

I don’t want to spend my entire holiday worrying what state my apartment will be in when we get home. My boyfriend feels the same. While I sympathize with my mum, my uncle is a difficult man to live with and my boyfriend and I do not want him staying here unsupervised. My mum is now basically calling me selfish for not letting him stay, giving her and her fiancé a break. AITA?

She already made arrangements for her cats. She doesn’t have to give in to her mom’s wishes.

Here is what people are saying on Reddit.

Oh, good insight.

Yes. Mom is being silly.

Pretty much. Maybe no contact after.

Aw poor cat.

That would be a better course of action.

Peace of mind is the most important thing.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.