Woman Supported Her Friend’s Theater Performance, But Her Group Ignored Her Friend To Gush Over A Cute Actor In A Minor Role

Friends should show up for each other when it matters.

This woman, along with her friends, attended a local theater show to support their friend on stage.

But her group got distracted by a cute ensemble actor and ignored their friend’s solo moment completely.

When she spoke up about this, things got awkward fast.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

AITA for telling my friends to stop being so focused on guys I (24F) went to see my friend, let’s call her Ria, perform her theatre show in our local theatre. Our circle of friends was going as well. We wanted to see her perform so we could support her. She’s not the main role, so she doesn’t really have that many scenes. But she does have one solo song in the whole show. I was hoping that all of us would cheer her on.

This woman got a little annoyed that her friends were ignoring their friend Ria.

When her turn finally came up, I heard my friends whispering and giggling about a cute guy in the ensemble. Instead of focusing on our friend Ria. They didn’t even talk about how good she did during her part. After Act 1, during the intermission, they didn’t even bother to bring her up. They didn’t talk about how good she was. They were still talking about the cute guy.

She interrupted their conversation and made a snarky comment.

This is where I thought I was the jerk. I interrupted their conversation and said: “So… are we not gonna talk about how good Ria did, or are we just gonna focus on the guy we barely even know?” After that, they just laughed it off and began talking about Ria after I mentioned it.

Then, she felt like she might be being overdramatic.

Overall, it was still pretty awkward until the intermission had ended. I feel like I came off as too dramatic. Or maybe aggressive. But I’m not sure. So, AITA?

True friendship is about showing support and respect, not swooning over a random cute guy!

