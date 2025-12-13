Woman Tried To Respect Her Sister’s Issues With PDA, But She Has Had Enough And Finally Decided To Show Affection To Her Girlfriend In Public

Love should never feel like something to be hidden in public.

This woman and her girlfriend always tried to be considerate about their public display of affection.

But her older sister kept on criticizing even the smallest gestures.

After repeated times of listening to her sister, she has finally decided to stand by her relationship without guilt.

Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITA for not caring anymore about my sister’s issues with me showing PDA with my partner? My girlfriend (21F) and I (22F) have been together for 4 years. When it comes to PDA, we’re actually pretty chill and mindful. We know what’s too much, like grabbing each other’s bottom, making out, or weird baby talk in public. And we don’t do that stuff. We would just hold hands, hug, or kiss occasionally.

This woman and her girlfriend try to be mindful when it comes to displaying their affection in public.

We’re also super aware that PDA makes some people uncomfortable. So we try to be respectful and dial it down around others. If it seems like it might be too much or we’re just in an environment that doesn’t call for that, we stop. The issue is my older sister (34). She constantly picks at any little bit of affection we show.

But her sister kept on complaining that they were doing it too much.

It honestly feels like she’s made it her personal mission to criticize how we act around each other. She’ll get annoyed or judgmental even if we’re just holding hands. She also complains when I bring my partner along to things and says she feels like a third wheel. I totally understand that, but I don’t bring my partner to everything. It’s not like I’m dragging her everywhere we go.

On a recent trip, her sister texted her that their PDA was too much.

I’m going to give some examples. There are a few, but I’ll leave it to the two recent events I can think of. On my birthday, I went on a trip to Florida with some friends and my sister. I was sick the whole time, and my girlfriend was just holding my hand and being supportive. My sister texted me during the trip to say the PDA was too much for her. So we stopped. There was no more hand holding or anything the rest of the time. Nobody else seemed bothered, and we weren’t doing anything over the top.

For her, what they do is just normal couple stuff.

My sister invited me and my girlfriend to go to an amusement park with her and a friend. We held hands occasionally and kissed a few times, but mostly not even in their view. Nothing wild in my opinion, but literally just normal couple stuff. I also comforted my girlfriend when she felt sick from the rides.

They would simply hold hands and kiss occasionally.

Today, we went out for breakfast and did some thrifting before heading back home. We live a few states away. Again, same deal—held hands sometimes, maybe kissed like three times the whole day. At one point, we playfully shared a stick of gum. I’ll admit it could look weird from the outside, but it was just us being silly. No kissing or anything. I feel like that’s the most over the top thing we might have done the whole trip.

But her sister snapped at them, saying they were being inappropriate.

Out of nowhere, my sister snaps and starts yelling at us. She said we were being “inappropriate” the whole trip and that if she acted like that with her ex, we’d hate it. We apologized and left early. The thing is, it’s starting to feel like nothing is acceptable to her. She doesn’t want us to show any affection at all, and honestly, it feels really judgmental and projecting.

Now, she has decided not to care about her sister’s reaction.

It’s made me feel kind of ashamed just for holding my partner’s hand. Which is something I think is completely harmless and sweet. When straight couples do it, it’s seen as normal or even cute. Why should I feel weird for doing the same? So yeah, AITA for not really caring anymore about how she feels about our PDA?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

She’s never going to stop, says this one.

This user shares a petty idea.

Finally, here’s another valid point.

No one should have to apologize for expressing their love to their partner.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.