Woman Tried To Visit Niagara Falls With Her Family, But She Was Harassed By Tourists Who Insisted Her Husband Was Their Personal Driver

Visiting tourist spots can lead to strange encounters.

This woman was trying to enjoy Niagara Falls with her family.

Two German tourists insisted her husband was their chauffeur.

With a lot of back and forth, the situation escalated to yelling and confusion.

That’s my husband, not a shuttle driver We were on vacation and stopped on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls. We were trying to get in line before it got busy. The plan was my husband would drop me and my daughter off to get in line. Then, he would go park the rental car and join us.

An elderly woman mistook this woman’s husband for the shuttle driver.

As he let us off out front, an elderly woman approached us. I’m a pretty friendly person, so I smiled at her. She started telling me she and her friend were German tourists who were separated from their group. Concerned, I looked around to direct them to the help and ticket booth at the Falls check-in. Me: “Oh, let’s get you some help.” German: “No, no, he will take us to our hotel.” She pointed at my husband.

She corrected the old woman, saying he is her husband.

Me: “Wait, what? No, he’s going to park the car so we can see the Falls. This is a private car.” German: “Just take us to our hotel.” She waved her friend over and headed toward the car door. “Our hotel is just up there. He will take us.” Me: “Ma’am, this is my husband and our rental car. We just arrived last night and do not know the city.”. We are here to see the Falls too. He is not driving you anywhere.”

The German woman kept calling her rude.

German: “How rude. He must. We are not Canadian.” Me: “Well, we aren’t Canadian either. I’m sure security can help you get a taxi or you can call your hotel for their shuttle.” German: “I have no phone and no, that will take too long! I am not paying! You are so rude! We are guests in this country and paying a lot of money for this trip!”

They continued to scream at her.

Me, to my husband: “Just go now. Leave.” Me, to her: “Ma’am, we too are visiting this country and paying a lot for this trip.” We are not driving you anywhere. Good luck!” The German lady continued to scream how rude and awful we were as we walked away.

Now, strangers are looking at them like they did something wrong.

Random people were now looking at my daughter and me like we did something wrong. I did get security to go check on her. The security guard reported she had her phone out and was calling the hotel for their shuttle. She completely waved him off and said they were fine.

Some people are too proud to admit their mistakes.

