Woman Wanted A Stress-Free Birthday, But When She Ignored That Her Fiancé’s Sister Was Celebrating A Major Milestone, It Caused Serious Family Tension

WIBTA for skipping my fiancé’s sister graduation party to take a solo birthday trip this year? I (26F) have been through a lot this year and I was really looking forward to my birthday so I could have a weekend to myself (and maybe hang with my fiancé).

The week I was planning on celebrating falls on the weekend his sister graduates from college and the weekend of the party. I’m struggling with this because I live with him and his family. They have a tendency to make a big deal out of certain things and I don’t want to offend them.

I am not particularly close with his sister and I really don’t think she will care, but I don’t know. I’m not sure what to do because I really need to take a full weekend to relax and I want to celebrate my birthday the way I want to.

This is also being considered because my actual birthday is on a Monday and I CANNOT miss Mondays at my job (along with not being rich enough to take another weekend off until well into the new year). AITA?

What did Reddit think?

This commenter can’t understand why she just doesn’t choose a different weekend.

Birthdays happen every year, but graduations don’t.

This user has four compelling reasons why she’s in the wrong here.

It’s important to show up for people close to you, even if you don’t want to.

This moment could have gone a lot smoother with a little more flexibility.

