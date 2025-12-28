Woman Went To The Movies With A Group, But She Left When One Of Them Got A Text From An Old Friend She Cut Ties With, And She Learned That She Was Coming

When is the time to end a friendship that’s just not going well? It’s almost never so clear who’s in the wrong.

This is why a young woman is asking the internet if she was in the wrong for leaving the movies after her friends lied to her, with possibly good intentions.

What would you have done in this situation?

Let’s read the whole story and see what people are saying.

AITAH for leaving the movies after being lied to? I was enjoying a nice night out with my friends or so I thought. It started out with five of us going to this event in our town, while we were there one of my “friend’s” boyfriends joins us halfway through the event. We were all having a good time and had later plans to go and watch this new movie in the theatre. We left the event and decided to go get dinner at a restaurant. While we were there, I noticed that my friend’s bf was texting someone on his phone and smiling and my friend then looked at his phone and got a bit visibly upset, REMEMBER THIS because this is important.

Their plans changed.

Dinner ended and we all made our way to the movies, where we all purchased our tickets. We all picked our seats and made it into the theatre, I went to go sit in the seat that I paid for when one of my friends says: “Oh this seat is for someone else” I then asked “who?” and got no reply. I then started to enter a flow state where I pieced it all together. I then asked “is this seat for so and so?”

It was, and things were about to get awkward.

We will call so and so “Sally”. Sally is somebody that I was really good friends with until we got into a relationship that ended on iffy terms. However, we decided to remain friends, nothing bad happened, it was just not working out. However a week prior to this whole movie fiasco, she had said that hanging out with me would be too much. EVERYBODY KNEW THIS BTW… Flash forward to now where my friend’s response was “yeah…” I then asked why they would invite her and I got no response.

No one wanted to answer her questions.

I then turned to my roommate and asked the same question, she said that she didn’t know until 5 minutes ago that Sally would be there and that she had no part in it. TURNS OUT my friend’s bf had invited Sally but left out the part that I was there. (That’s who he was texting during dinner, btw). Nobody was even looking me in the eyes none the less answering my questions. I sat down and thought for a second.

She thought staying was a bad idea.

I knew that Sally probably didn’t know I was going to be there and that this would be an awkward interaction for the both of us, and neither of us would be able to enjoy the movie. I was also really pressed that my “friends” would pull one over on me like this. I thought that what they did was a bit selfish and inconsiderate to both Sally and I’s feelings. I was very frustrated and got up and left. My “friends” asked where I was going and I said bathroom.

She felt ignored and replaced by her own friends.

I went to the bathroom and called my best friend who agreed that what they did was messed up and they came to pick me up. NOBODY had texted or called asking where I went or if I was okay. In the end, I guess they got to hang out with the friend that they actually wanted to. I also learned that afterwards they were all saying that I was being dramatic and making a big deal of nothing, but they not only blind sided me but Sally as well. I’m not expecting anyone to apologize but also NO ONE HAS APOLOGIZED… AITA?

This was supposed to be a fun night out and her friends handled whatever they were trying to do very poorly.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

