Woman Who Was Given Up For Adoption Is Contacted By Her Biological Parents, But When She Finds Out They Had A Wonderful Life, She Tells Them How Horrible Her Life Has Been

When your biological parents give you up for adoption, it can be a very good thing, but that is not always the case.

What would you do if your experience as a foster child was terrible, and then when you met your biological parents, you found that they had a wonderful life without you?

That is what happened to the young woman in this story. It made everyone pretty emotional.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for being completely honest to my biological parents about how my childhood was really awful? I was given up for adoption right after I was born.

Unfortunately my adoption didn’t work out and I grew up in foster care until I turned 18. I’m now 19 and in college.

Meeting your biological parents can be very helpful sometimes.

In February, I got a Facebook message from a man claiming to be my father. We messaged back and forth and while I kept a lot of my childhood details private, we did make plans to meet him and my mother. They weren’t married to each other by the way.

They should have let her know this ahead of time.

When I got to the restaurant, I was very shocked and honestly upset to find my father and mother had brought their spouses, as well as their children to surprise me. My father’s mother, so my grandmother was also there.

Yeah, I bet this was overwhelming.

I was already feeling very emotional about the whole thing and seeing everyone there didn’t help. So, I sat through an hour of listening to them sharing all about their lives while I fake smiled through everything.

I can see why she would be jealous.

Honestly, I felt very jealous that they had kids they really loved and how they all had really happy lives after ditching me. Then they started asking about me and my parents, and how my Facebook gave very little away about my life.

They asked, she answered.

I basically lost it and started crying like a little baby (lol) and told them how bad my adoptive parents were and how bad foster life was. I was pretty snarky and sarcastic when I said that I’m glad their lives worked out for them because mine sure as heck didn’t.

Why would they have ever tried to surprise someone who is essentially a stranger?

I couldn’t stop crying and my father had to drop me back home. He was very apologetic. I feel very bad about it. I made my mother and father cry at the restaurant. They were really nice people.

It seems they realized that they messed up.

I got a few messages from my mother and father separately where they’ve been apologizing and if they could make it up to me. My mother in particular seems really upset by everything and I hate that I may have messed up her happy life.

I hope she gives them another chance.

Her last message basically said that she’s been unable to sleep and wants to see me again. I’ve been ignoring their messages and just been focusing on school instead. AITA?

Not at all. They should never have presumed that she wanted to meet everyone. It should have been one-on-one for the first meeting.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about it.

I think this might be a little harsh.

She did nothing wrong, that’s for sure.

They should have never surprised her.

She needs to get help from someone.

This commenter is likely right.

This whole situation was handled poorly.

