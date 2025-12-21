Sick Woman Asked Her Hubby To Stay Home And Take Care Of The Kids, So He Took The Day Off And Worked On Their Deck Instead Of Watching The Kids

Some husbands think childcare is solely the wife’s job.

The woman in this story has been unwell for days, but instead of helping her out by watching the kids, her husband decided to start a new home improvement project. Now he’s suggesting couples counseling.

Read the full story below.

AITA for telling my husband not to build a deck I (33F) have had the flu for five days now and have been sick for probably a week before that. My husband hasn’t believed I’ve been sick and things all came to a head when I called my mum to come help me with the kids after my husband chucked a tantrum when I asked him not to go to the gym. Hubby was furious I’d called my mum for help, and said it undermined him and made him look like he wasn’t supporting me. He said he’d take the next day off to look after the kids with his brother, so I could sleep off my migraine and then get to the doctor.

This woman found her husband building a deck instead of watching the kids.

I woke up and went downstairs to make a coffee to find our oldest (4) playing by herself, while hubby and his brother were measuring out the outdoor space to build a deck. I was irritated because I realised that he hadn’t taken the day off to look after the kids, he’d taken it off to build a deck. Memory’s a bit blurry, but let’s assume the worst and that I shouted at him for not recognizing that there was so many other things to do around the house (including looking after his children) than start a major project.

She wonders if she messed up.

He’s calling me controlling and saying we need to go to couple’s counseling. I’m fine with going to counseling but am I truly the jerk for asking him not to build a deck while I’m sick and he’s meant to be the primary carer?

