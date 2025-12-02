Woman’s Hubby Ignored A Basic Bathroom Rule, So She Put Her Foot Down And He Ended Up Sleeping On The Couch

Relationships often thrive on compromise, but basic hygiene shouldn’t be up for debate.

When one lazy husband refused to lift the toilet seat (and left ample evidence of it behind) his wife finally snapped.

My husband pees on the toilet seat because he doesn’t lift it and when I sit in it in the middle of the night I loose my mind in anger AITHA My husband doesn’t lift the toilet seat, and I just told him that in most arguments there isn’t a clear wrong or right — but in this one, he’s just wrong.

It’s not okay that he pees on the toilet seat. It’s not okay for him to go his whole life without lifting the toilet seat. Every man I’ve met in my life does it with no issue.

I wouldn’t even care if he left it up — even though that’s rude — I just want there not to be pee left on the seat. I really don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.

I think getting mad about it is justified, but the way he just looked at me was like I’m crazy. Now he’s sleeping on the couch. AITA?

