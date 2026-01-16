January 16, 2026 at 4:55 pm

A Career Coach Talked About How Workers Can Get Noticed By Upper Management

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@thatcareerchic

It can be hard to advance in today’s cut-throat business world, and this TikTokker knows all about it.

She’s a career coach named Rachel and she took to the social media platform to answer the following question from a viewer: “As a manager, what is the best way to connect to upper management? Like to be noticed for good things.”

woman talking about work

TikTok/@thatcareerchic

Rachel told viewers, “If you want to get noticed by upper management, then this is for you.”

She continued, “This will show that you’re somebody who knows the business and is somebody to look out for, and that’s showing results, but in a strategic way.”

The career coach then provided folks with a text overlay containing her advice.

Rachel gave viewers three main suggestions.

She said to “Get familiar with business objectives and the needs of your leaders. Then share with them what you’re doing to meet these goals.”

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@thatcareerchic

Next, she wrote, “Share when it’s timely. Right after they’ve discussed something, when a project has just completed, etc.”

And finally, Rachel told viewers, “Speak THEIR language.”

Good luck out there!

woman giving advice about work

TikTok/@thatcareerchic

Let’s take a look at the video.

@thatcareerchic

Reply to @laceybaughman // #leadershipdevelopment #getpromoted #practicalcareeradvice #careeradvice

♬ Atmosphere – HipHop Beats

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person asked a question.

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 3.13.42 PM A Career Coach Talked About How Workers Can Get Noticed By Upper Management

And another viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 3.14.08 PM A Career Coach Talked About How Workers Can Get Noticed By Upper Management

If you’re looking to climb the ladder at work, this is good advice!

