A Career Coach Talked About How Workers Can Get Noticed By Upper Management

It can be hard to advance in today’s cut-throat business world, and this TikTokker knows all about it.

She’s a career coach named Rachel and she took to the social media platform to answer the following question from a viewer: “As a manager, what is the best way to connect to upper management? Like to be noticed for good things.”

Rachel told viewers, “If you want to get noticed by upper management, then this is for you.”

She continued, “This will show that you’re somebody who knows the business and is somebody to look out for, and that’s showing results, but in a strategic way.”

The career coach then provided folks with a text overlay containing her advice.

Rachel gave viewers three main suggestions.

She said to “Get familiar with business objectives and the needs of your leaders. Then share with them what you’re doing to meet these goals.”

Next, she wrote, “Share when it’s timely. Right after they’ve discussed something, when a project has just completed, etc.”

And finally, Rachel told viewers, “Speak THEIR language.”

Good luck out there!

Let’s take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person asked a question.

And another viewer chimed in.

If you’re looking to climb the ladder at work, this is good advice!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁