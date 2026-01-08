A Couple Sold Their Inheritance Property To Retire And Travel, But Their Kids Think They Should Get Some Of The Money

It seems like most parents out there want to leave money for their kids, but should they feel bad if that’s not the course they want to take?

AITA for not wanting to use my inheritance on my kids? “I got pregnant right out of high school I was lucky that the dad didn’t run off and wanted to be in the child’s life. He went to college while I stayed and worked at an office job. We continued to date throughout the whole thing and got married when he graduated from college.

It took a while but with our combined incomes we can live a decent life (middle class). I had two other children with him. All of the kids are adults now and two are in college while the other graduated. Each kid had a college fund of about $50,000. Well, my father passed away due to the pandemic and in the will, I got a lot of money and property.

If I sold the properties I would have enough to retire right now. I talked to my husband about it and we decided to sell the properties. With the combined money we were going to put 3/4 into our retirement fund, and use the rest to explore the world and fun money. I have never left the USA before and it has been a dream to see the world for such a long time. We are making plans to keep working for a while and then go explore the world for a whole year.

We told our kids the plan and they were upset that we weren’t using the money to pay for their college /debt. Every kid has debt since the $50,000 didn’t cover everything so they had to take out loans. It turned into an argument and I put my foot down and said no and that I am finally going to do what I want. That I sacrificed enough and that I’m not giving up this dream again. My kids aren’t happy. I just wanted an outsider’s perspective if I am being a jerk.”

