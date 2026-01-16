A Driver With A “Simpsons” License Plate Keeps Getting Bills On Toll Roads Because Others Are Using Souvenir Plates That Look Similar To Hers

I guess you have to be pretty careful when you pick out a personalized license plate, huh?

A Massachusetts woman named Katie found this out the hard way when she kept racking up toll road bills from other peoples’ cars…all because of her license plate that was a nod to a joke from The Simpsons.

A reporter from WBEZ showed viewers Katie’s “BORT” license plate and said, “It’s a major problem.”

The plate is a reference to an episode of The Simpsons where Bart could only find a “BORT” souvenir license plate at Itchy & Scratchy Land.

Replicas of the “BORT” plate are sold online and they look so similar to Massachusetts plates that Katie is now getting bills from all kinds of cars in different places.

Katie said, “The AI is a little bit bad at its job.”

She’s trying to dispute the charges and she told viewers, “It’s really funny and I appreciate it, but it’s causing me a little bit of a headache.”

Check out the video.

Here’s how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker asked a question.

This is quite an inconvenience…but it’s also pretty hilarious.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.