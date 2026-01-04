‘Feuding with this like 65-year-old woman?’ – Gardener Shared The Major Drama Going On With Other People In Her Community Garden

Jeez, you’d think that community gardening would probably be a laid-back hobby where people would be drama-free…

But you’d be wrong!

A woman named Darian posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the drama that’s going down between the folks in her community garden.

Darian said she and her fiancée have their own plot in their community garden and it took them a while to get a spot there.

She said, “He was on the list to get a plot for seven years. People have been on there longer.”

Darian said this community garden is pretty strict and that she and her fiancée were given a larger plot because the folks in charge were impressed with their gardening skills.

The TikTokker said the new plot they received was in pretty bad shape because the previous folks in charge of it didn’t put much effort into it.

Darian and her partner got busy and turned the plot around, but not everyone was happy with the positive results.

Darian said a woman with a nearby plot was rude to her and said that she wanted to build a fence to keep their gardening plots separate.

Another person in the community gardening group wasn’t friendly to Darian and her partner until she learned that they’d earned the bigger plot by doing good work.

The woman told Darian, “She went on to tell us that the people that had the plot before had been subletting it out to randos for the last I don’t know how many years. Mind you the woman that we met that we shared the plot with said that she had had it for 20.”

She continued, “So she was the one that was subletting it out. And we learned from our neighbor she was subletting it out to people that were not taking care of it. And it was taken away from her.”

Darian added, “This is really rude if you consider the fact that people are on the list to get a garden plot for years and years and years. You have to follow the rules. It’s like, don’t be rude. So, we keep going to the garden, taking care of our plot. And we’re running into the lady that we share it with. And she just will not warm up to us.”

She continued, “How funny would it be if we had this nice wholesome little hobby and then we just start feuding with this like 65-year-old woman? Over this like $50 a year garden plot? I need that to be my summer drama. I want a garden feud. I want her to start, like, poisoning our plants. Pulling them up destroying everything. Just so I have a little bit of entertainment to live for.”

Darian added, “But you can be rude to me. I would love for her to be rude to me.”

I guess you can’t escape from drama no matter what your hobby is…

